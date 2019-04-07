'GOT' stars Emilia Clarke, John Bradley and wife Rose Leslie join Kit Harington on 'SNL'

recently hosted the latest episode of 'Saturday Night Live' and, during his monologue, he was joined by his 'Game of Thrones' co-stars Emilia Clarke, John Bradley, and wife

His co-stars had just one question to ask, something that each and every GOT fan is eagerly waiting to know, "How does 'Game of Thrones' end?".

In the very starting of Kit's monologue, he made it clear that he will not reveal the ending of GOT. However, he was instantly interrupted by Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the series.

"But could you just give us a general sense of how it ends?" Clarke stood up in the audience and asked.

When Kit pointed out that she is in the show, the said, "Well yeah but I forgot. It's been so damn long since the last season, plus a lot of my scenes are talking to a dragon, which is just a tennis ball on a green pole. I have no idea what's actually happening."

Maintaining the big secret, Kit said she will have to wait and see the ending in a couple of weeks then.

Clarke was followed by Bradley, who was clueless of what goes down with his own character, Samwell Tarly, in the final season and asked if Kit knows what happens because "they only let me see two pages of the script and all my character says is, 'Arhhhh'."

"What did it say in the script before that?" Harington asked.

"Dragon opens mouth," Bradley replied innocently.

Kit again mentions that he will have to wait for the final season to know what happens.

Bradley then asks kit if they would still be friends and hang out, after the show. To which Harington said yes. However, when Bradley asked if he can come by next Tuesday, Harington said he is busy. To this Bradley said, "Wow. You've changed".

To make thing more interesting, 'SNL' cast member featured in the audience, dressed as the Night and asked Harington if people hate him "because it really feels like people hate me".

"I mean, yeah, you are the night king, everyone you touch turns into an ice zombie," Harington replied.

Davidson then asked if they would still be friends after the show. Harington replied by pointing out that they "were never friends".

The next person to join the question-answer session was his wife Leslie, who said that she is not interested in the show because she is "not a nerd".

"My question is, what are we going to do for money now?" she inquired.

"We didn't save anything, and you kept telling me, 'Oh I'm the of the North, we can order UberEats every night," she added.

It seemed like Harington had it all figured out as he said, "Don't worry, we will be okay, I will make my jewelry."

The much anticipated eighth and final season of the show is scheduled to premiere on April 14.

