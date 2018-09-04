Amitabh Bachchan calls KRK 'irrepressible'

Megastar Amitabh has again welcomed Indian Kamaal Rashid Khan, better known as KRK, on and says that he is irrepressible.

"The irrepressible Kamaal .. Straight talking , without any frills is back! Fasten seat belts," Amitabh tweeted on Monday night.

Last year Kamaal's account was suspended after he reportedly revealed the climax of Advait Chandan directorial "Secret Superstar". Things went awry when he openly criticised the movie followed by a personal attack on superstar

had also threatened committing suicide if his account was not restored.

In April, he had claimed that he is suffering from stage 3 stomach cancer and added that he will be alive for one to two years and that he won't entertain any sympathy calls.

