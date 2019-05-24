Bypolls next big test for Kerala Chief Minister

With the dust of the elections settling down, will be ready for another round for polls -- the Assembly bypolls for six constituencies, which will be next big test for Vijayan and the Left parties.

Polls were already due in seats following the death of their MLAs -- senior IUML last year and veteran last month respectively.

Bypolls to more Assembly seats have been necessitated after four sitting legislators emerged victorious in the polls on Friday and will soon have to resign from the

Congress-led UDF MLAs -- K.Muraleedharan (who represents Vatiyoorkavu) won the Vadakara seat, Hibi Eden (who represents Ernakulam) won the Ernakulam Lok Sabha seat and Adoor Prakash (who represents Konni) won the Attingal Lok Sabha seat.

The lone winner from the Left was A.M.Ariff, who represents the seat and has won the Alappuzha Lok Sabha seat.

While all the three sitting legislators fielded by the Congress-led UDF won, only one of the six fielded by the Left managed to secure a win.

With the UDF securing a decisive victory in 19 out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats, the alliance leadership does not want to lose the Assembly bypolls for the six seats, five of which were held by its own candidates.

What gives the Congress-led alliance confidence is its major lead over the Left parties in the vote share in all the six Assembly constituencies slated for bypolls.

Across Kerala, the UDF is leading in 123 Assembly constituencies, with the Left in just 16 and the BJP in one seat.

So, as things stand, the UDF would enter the bypolls, on a strong footing as compared to the Left.

Of the six constituencies, the BJP can only manage to garner some votes in Manjeswaram, where it finished a close second in 2016 Assembly polls.

--IANS

sg/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)