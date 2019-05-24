Two high-profile BJP leaders bite dust in Odisha

Amid celebrations in the for the stupendous victory in the elections, two of its high-profile leaders lost in Odisha.

Former Baijayant Panda, who was contesting from the constituency, lost to actor-turned Rajya Sabha by a margin of 1,52,584 votes.

The four-time had represented Kendrapara twice on BJD ticket and months after resigning from the BJD, joined the (BJP) just ahead of elections.

lost to sitting by a margin of 11,714 votes in a close fight from the Puri seat.

Mishra had an easy win in Puri in 2009 and 2014. In 1996, he won the seat on a ticket.

Out of the 21 seats, the BJD won 12, while the BJP emerged victorious in eight and the opened its account by winning the Koraput Lok Sabha seat.

