C.P. Joshi elected as Rajasthan Assembly speaker unanimously

Veteran Congress leader C.P. Joshi, an MLA from Nathdwara, was on Wednesday elected unanimously as Rajasthan Assembly Speaker.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot proposed Joshi as the Speaker which was approved by leader of Opposition Gulabchand Katariya.
Soon after, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, deputy leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and others proposed the name of Joshi which was approved by former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and other opposition leaders as well.
The Assembly was then adjourned till Thursday.
Congratulating Joshi, Gehlot said, "You and the Assembly share a relationship of 38 years. All parties have approved your name and so you have larger responsibility. Even Katariya told Joshi that his experience in politics would help in running the Assembly smoothly."
Joshi has been a four-time MLA. He lost assembly elections by one vote in 2008. He contested Lok Sabha election in 2009 which he won. He was given a cabinet rank in the Manmohan Singh government for panchayati raj and rural development.
