women workers in on Wednesday took out a protest march demanding the scrapping of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 that was passed in the

Initially, the workers were planning to stage a protest in-front of the state's headquarters but the district administration has clamped Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure which prevents the assembly of more than five people.

The women's wing of the state shouted slogans and displayed placards, slamming the BJP-led government and demanding that the Bill should be scrapped immediately, saying that it will have an adverse impact on the future generation of the ethnic communities in the region.

"The Bill passed by the BJP government is to take away the rights of the indigenous people of and to crush and wipe them out," state's Congress women's Joplin said.

Shylla also demanded that the Democratic Alliance (MDA) government headed by cut-off ties with the BJP over the Bill that aims to remove hurdles for eligible migrants of six minority groups from Bangladesh, Pakistan, from getting Indian citizenship.

The Bill is expected to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha during Parliament's upcoming Budget Session; however, members of the opposition have strongly opposed it.

The six-party MDA coalition constitutes 20 members from the National People's Party, seven from the United Democratic Party, four from the People's Democratic Front, two each from the HSPDP and the BJP, one from the besides three Independent members.

