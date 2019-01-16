Haryana students to get 'Shaurya Award' in the name of police martyrs

-
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesady announced 'Shaurya Award' to students in the name of 71 personnel of the state police force who laid down their lives while protecting society and maintaining law and order in the state.
Under this award, a prize money of Rs 11,000 in memory of a police martyr will be given to a student for courageous deeds every year in a village block where the school is located and where a martyr studied during his childhood.
The Chief Minister was addressing the family members of Haryana Police martyrs at National Police Memorial in New Delhi.
He also laid a wreath and paid homage to the martyrs at the memorial.
The Haryana government on Wednesday organised the first state-level function at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi to honour the families of all 71 policemen who died in various attacks and encounters since the formation of the state in 1966.
The Chief Minister also announced construction of a state-level police memorial in the state.
A book titled 'Martys of Haryana police' highlighting heroic deeds of the police personnel was also released by the Chief Minister.
