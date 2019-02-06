Cabinet approves establishment of Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog

chaired by Modi on Wednesday approved the proposal for establishment of Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog for conservation, protection and development of cows and their progeny.

The setting up of the Aayog will also lead to conservation, protection and development of cattle population in the country including development and conservation of indigenous breeds.

The Ayog will provide the policy framework and direction to the cow conservation and development programmes in the country and for ensuring proper implementation of laws with respect to their welfare.

The step will result in increased growth of livestock sector which is more inclusive, benefitting women, and small and marginal farmers.

The Ayog will work in collaboration with veterinary, animal sciences or and departments that are engaged in the task of research in the field of breeding and rearing of cow, organic manure,

