Cabinet approves fund for agri market infra development

chaired by on Wednesday approved creation of a corpus of Rs 2,000 crore for (AMIF) for develeoping and upgrading marketing infrastructure in Gramin Agricultural Markets (GrAM) and regulated wholesale markets.

The AMIF to be created with the Agriculture And Rural Development (NABARD) will provide states subsidised loans to develop marketing infrastructure in 585 Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) markets and 10,000 GrAMs.

States may also access the AMIF for innovative integrated market infrastructure projects including 'Hub and Spoke' mode and in (PPP) mode.

In these GrAMs, will be strengthened using government schemes including Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

After approval of the AMIF Scheme, the interest subsidy will be provided by the to the NABARD in alignment with annual budget releases during 2018-19 and 2019-20 as well as up to 2024-25.

The scheme being demand driven, its progress is subject to the demands from the states and proposals received from them.

