INX Media case: ED to quiz Karti Chidambaram on Thursday

The (ED) will question Karti Chidambaram, son of former P. Chidambaram, in Media case on Thursday, an said.

Karti has been questioned on several occasions in the case being probed by the ED as well as the Both the agencies are probing how Karti managed to get clearance from the (FIPB) in 2007 when his father was the

Karti was arrested on February 28, 2018 by the CBI for allegedly accepting money to facilitate the FIPB clearance to Media. He was later granted bail.

Karti's was also arrested and released on bail later.

The agency has also questioned senior Chidambaram twice in the case for giving FIPB clearance to the group.

The ED had registered a PMLA (Prevention of Act) case based on a CBI FIR and alleged that irregularities took place in the FIPB clearance to for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007.

The ED probe so far showed that for the FIPB approval, directors Peter and met so that there was no hold-up or delay in their application.

The ED has said that the money so received by associated entities was channelled back into the ASCPL.

The ED has attached properties worth Rs 54 crore belonging to Karti and a firm in the case. It has also attached properties belonging to the Mukerjeas in connection with the same case.

