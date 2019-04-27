Campaign ends for fourth phase of elections in Bengal

Campaigning ended on Saturday in eight parliamentary constituencies of that will vote in the fourth phase of elections on April 29.

Canvassing reached a peak over the past couple of days including big rallies, road shows, street corner meetings and last minute door-to-door contact with voters in Baharampur, Ranaghat, Krishnanagar, Bardhaman Purba, Bardhaman-Durgapur, Asansol, and Birbhum, before coming to an end at 6 p.m.

Narendra Modi, BJP Amit Shah, and Trinamool Mamata Banerjee, and his counterpart Biplab Deb and CPI-M were among the star campaigners.

An electorate of around 13,428,693 will decide the fate of 68 candidates in the eight seats.

Union Minister-cum-singer Babul Supriyo (BJP), yesteryear's actresses and (both Trinamool) and former Union Minister and are among the star candidates in this phase.

The seat is grabbing lot of attention with Supriyo facing a challenge from Bankura's sitting Sen, who has been shifted her old seat to give the BJP candidate a run for the money.

According to an analysis done by the Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms, out of 68 candidates across parties contesting from the eight West Bengal seats in the fourth phase of the elections, 22 have assets worth over Rs 1 crore and 14 have declared criminal cases against them.

In 2014, had won the seat, the seat went to the BJP and all the rest - Krishnagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Bardhaman-Durgapur, and - were bagged by the Trinamool.

