Cardi B slams Donald Trump

Amidst the ongoing shutdown, B has slammed for forcing people to return to work.

The "I like it" hitmaker posted an video on Wednesday to express concern about people who are suffering due to the shutdown, reports variety.com

" is now ordering federal workers to go back to work without getting paid... Our country is in a hellhole right now. All for a f***ing wall. We really need to take this serious," she said.

added: "This is crazy and I really feel bad for these people that gotta go to f***ing work to not get motherf***ing paid."

The government closed on December 22, 2018 in the wake of Trump's decision for funding for a proposed billion dollar southern border wall.

