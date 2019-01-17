JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

'Delhi Crime Story' to have world premiere at Sundance 2019

SC asks Lokpal search panel to prepare list of shortlisted candidates by February-end

Business Standard

Cardi B slams Donald Trump

IANS  |  Los Angeles 

Amidst the ongoing US government shutdown, rapper Cardi B has slammed President Donald Trump for forcing people to return to work.

The "I like it" hitmaker posted an Instagram video on Wednesday to express concern about people who are suffering due to the shutdown, reports variety.com

"Trump is now ordering federal workers to go back to work without getting paid... Our country is in a hellhole right now. All for a f***ing wall. We really need to take this serious," she said.

Cardi added: "This is crazy and I really feel bad for these people that gotta go to f***ing work to not get motherf***ing paid."

The government closed on December 22, 2018 in the wake of Trump's decision for funding for a proposed billion dollar southern border wall.

--IANS

sim/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 17:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements