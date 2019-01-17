Ram Yashvardhan gained 10 kg for 'Ek Thi Rani...'

JUST IN
IANS  |  Mumbai 

Actor Ram Yashvardhan gained 10 kg for his role in the upcoming show "Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan".

He will be seen playing a negative role in the show. His character needs to be well built to showcase power and strength, among other characteristics. So, he was advised to gain 10 kg.

"As an actor, I believe in giving my 100 per cent to ensure that complete justice is done to the character. It was a tough routine that my gym instructor had put me on to achieve the desired physique," Ram said in a statement.

"My diet was full of eggs, chicken and protein shake," he added.

"Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan" will premiere on January 21 on Star Bharat.

First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 17:38 IST

