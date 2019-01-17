Maniesh Paul salutes heroism of Indian soldiers

is in awe of the heroism of Indian soldiers, and calls them "real heroes".

"The training and heroism showed by the Jawans at BSF Camp, Jammu is commendable. I was surprised to witness so many talented men under one roof and I strongly believe that these are our real who protect our borders day in and day out without a doubt," Maniesh said in a statement to IANS.

Maniesh was in Jammu last week at the BSF base camp to entertain the soldiers as part of Comedy Central's campaign "Spread the Cheer".

"I am glad to be associated with to 'Spread The Cheer' among these brave men of our country," he said.

Maniesh was given a special tour of the camp, starting with a visit to the paying tribute to the BSF Jawans who lost their lives in the line of duty, followed by a glimpse of the intensive training of the BSF Commandos and finally playing kabaddi with the jawans.

