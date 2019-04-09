Carlos Ghosn calls himself victim of 'conspiracy'

Ousted Motors Co. reiterated his innocence and called himself the victim of "a conspiracy", in a video released by his lawyers on Tuesday that was recorded before his arrest last week.

"I am innocent," Ghosn said, adding that he still loved both and

The 65-year-old former auto titan also expressed concern for the future of the company, citing sluggish earnings, as well as the Nissan-Mitsubishi- alliance, reports The Times.

The video originally included the names of personnel who Ghosn claimed are involved in the alleged conspiracy to expunge him from the company. However, Junichiro Hironaka, his lawyer, said Ghosn's defence team had redacted those names.

Ghosn added in the video: "This is about a plot, this is about conspiracy, this is about backstabbing - that's what we are talking about.

"There was a fear that the next step of the alliance... would in a certain way threaten some people or eventually threaten the autonomy of Nissan."

Ghosn was the of the alliance between Nissan and French carmaker Renault, and brought on board in 2016.

He was arrested for a fourth time last week while on bail awaiting trial on charges of financial misconduct and breach of trust.

The video comes a day after shareholders on Monday approved Ghosn's removal from its board, ending his nearly two decades stint with the Japanese carmaker.

Former Nissan and Ghosn Greg Kelly, who was also arrested, was dismissed too.

was appointed as in Ghosn's place.

