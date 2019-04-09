1st US-Mexico border wall contracts expected soon

The first contracts to support the construction of US Donald Trump's border wall on the border are expected to be awarded as soon as this week using funds, defence officials told

The officials said on Monday that the first contracts to support the wall's construction should be signed this week.

The contracts are to support work at the two sections of the proposed wall that officials surveyed late last month, in Yuma, Arizona, and the part of the El Paso sector, which also includes

A for the told last month that the plan was to install 11 miles of fencing at and 46 miles at El Paso.

The funds for the contracts will come from the $1 billion that was recently reprogrammed from Army personnel accounts into the 284 counter-drug account that authorises border barrier construction.

That reprogramming has been opposed by some lawmakers in Congress, but the has said it does not need congressional approval to shift the funds.

As a consequence of the move, has threatened to strip the of its ability to transfer funds in the future.

The development comes after Trump travelled to the border on April 5 accompanied by Todd Semonite, the of the

The administration has previously said it plans to shift an additional $1.5 billion in Pentagon funds toward wall construction at some point.

That money is separate from the $3.6 billion in military construction funds that the has sought to tap into to fund the wall via a national emergency declaration.

--IANS

ksk

