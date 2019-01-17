Carreno Busta beats Ivashka, moves to Australian Open 3rd round

Spain's on Thursday beat Belarusian 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(7) in a second-round match of

The 23rd seed, who had taken five sets to beat Italian in the first round, won the first two sets easily on Thursday but faced more resistance from Ivashka in the third, reports news.

Ivashka managed to break Carreno Busta's serve, but the Spaniard broke back and forced a tie-breaker, in which the Belarusian committed a double-fault at 7-7 and ended up conceding the match.

In the 3rd round, Carreno Busta is set to face 12th seed Italian Fabio Fognini, who beat Argentina's in straight sets.

The Spaniard had reached pre-quarterfinals in 2018, where he lost to eventual finalist of

