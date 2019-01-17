JUST IN
Croatia's Coric downs Hungary's Fucsovics in Australian Open

IANS  |  Melbourne 

Croatian Borna Coric on Thursday sealed his spot in the third round of the Australian Open after defeating Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in straight sets 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

The No.11 seed advances to the third round of the tournament for the first time after he beat Fucsovics, 26, with a serve and volley in a match that lasted for two hours and 16 minutes, reports Efe news.

In the third round, the 22-year-old Croatian will meet the winner of the Evgeny Donskoy-Filip Krajinovic second round clash.

On Tuesday, Coric defeated Steve Darcis in straight sets in the first round.

