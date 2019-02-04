CBI conduct in Bengal a conspiracy, says senior SP leader

(SP) on Monday dubbed the (CBI)'s attempt to question the in connection with a ponzi scheme scam a 'conspiracy' hatched by the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

"The order (asking the CBI to probe the ponzi schme scam) came in 2014. Now it is 2019. The elections are round the corner... This is a conspiracy," Nanda told reporters at the site of dharna (sit-in) being staged by Minister in a bid "to save the constitution and federal structure of the country".

He said the is ridden with corruption.

"The biggest scamsters are in the BJP -- Amit Shah, Narendra Modi."

In an unprecedented confrontation between the Modi-led and the government, Banerjee began the sit-in at 9 p.m on Sunday night accusing Modi and BJP Shah of attempting a coup to destabilise her state, saying there is a "constitutional break-down", after an ugly face-off between the CBI and the

The showdown started after the central probe agency's officers showed up near the residence of Rajeev Kumar, who has been under the scanner in connection with the CBI probe into the ponzi scheme scam case.

CM Banerjee continued her sit-in protest on Monday. The supremo, surrounded by her ministers and top party leaders, stayed up the entire night on a makeshift dais at the city hub Dharamtala area, near the

