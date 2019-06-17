Celebrating India's win over Pak as our own: Baloch activist

-
ALSO READ
Baloch leader criticises UN for ignoring human rights violations by Pakistan in Balochistan
Pakistan don't need Baloch, but their resources, claims activist
Mastermind of Chinese Consulate attack killed in suicide attack
Baloch protesters demand UN to act against Pakistan for human rights violations
Free Balochistan Movement activists stage protests in different countries to mark Balochistan Occupation Day
-
Mehran Marri, one of the prominent Baloch human rights activists, has congratulated Team India for their comprehensive win over Pakistan in the World Cup and said the people of Balochistan are celebrating the victory as their own.
"Congratulations to India from the people of Balochistan for their outstanding defeat of Pakistan. We Baloch are celebrating your victory as if it was our very own. Jai Hind. Jeeay Balochistan," tweeted Marri on Sunday night.
Marri, son of Baloch nationalist leader Khair Bakhsh Marri, is one of the prominent faces of Baloch struggle and is also their representative at the UNHRC and the European Union.
Banuk Zarina Baloch, another Baloch activist, also congratulated the Men in Blue in a tweet and hoped "India will repeat 1971's history for Balochistan's freedom to remind the world that defeat is Pakistan's destiny".
"I proudly congratulate Team India for winning today's match therefore my nieces are celebrating for India's grand victory over #Pakistan and I hope that India will repeat 1971's history for Balochistan's freedom to remind to world that defeat is Pakistan destiny," she said.
She has posted an 11-second TikTok video of her nieces carrying one Indian tricolor and the other a Baloch flag.
On Sunday, India came out with a commanding performance as they defeated arch-rival Pakistan by 89 runs (DLS method) in a rain-hit encounter at the Old Trafford in Manchester.
--IANS
aak/in
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU