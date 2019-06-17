Ready for Mallorca Open after shoulder surgery: Sharapova

Former world No.1 is hoping to live up to fan expectations at the 2019 Open, following right- she underwent in February.

In a press conference on Sunday, the 32-year-old Russian praised Spanish star Rafael Nadal's ability to recover from his and lift his record-extending 12th last week, reports news.

She said that she commended Nadal for battling through his injuries, calling him the ultimate fighter.

The five-time Grand Slam champion will start her Open run Tuesday after she accepted a wildcard.

Sharapova, who has not played since the tournament in January, could square off against two former world number ones; German of and Belarusian

" Open is a great place to train because the weather conditions are better than England to practice," she explained.

Now-ranked 86th in the world, confirmed she would play at this year's after she withdrew from to fully recover from her

Sharapova believes she had improved after her daily workouts at the Santa Ponsa Club, saying she would not play more than two tournaments this year.

"I do not feel pressure positioning myself in my comeback, I know that there are also some young talented players in the top and there is a good opportunity for them to write new stories," she explained.

"When you are on the court always try to show your best and I know that there are lots of expectations from me but I am feeling more optimistic than some months ago," Sharapova concluded.

