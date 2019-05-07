Centre releases Rs 1,000 cr for Odisha

The has released Rs 1,000 crore additional assistance to Cyclone Fani-affected while stepping up work to restoring power supply and the network, a statement said on Tuesday.

The released the amount a day after made the announcement to assist Earlier, Rs 341 crore was provided to the stae in advance, the statement said.

The information was shared in a review meeting of the (NCMC), chaired by

Stressing on early restoration of power infrastructure, the government said that following deployment of additional manpower and materials from central public sector units and neighbouring states, the power supply has been restored partially in Bhubaneswar, while a lot of ground still needed to be covered in Puri.

"Power supply to maintain essential services such as water, and is being provided through diesel generator sets. It was reported that land line connectivity has been restored in Puri though mobile services still remain skeletal," said the statement.

Department of is coordinating with the to implement a priority plan for restoration of mobile and in the affected areas, said the statement, adding mobile service providers have allowed free and intra circle roaming in these areas.

" on wheels are also being deployed in Puri.

" services have started and efforts are being made to operationalize all ATMs."

The Centre has also decided to extend the the registration dates of the JEE advanced examinations by five more days up to May 14 in Odisha. Those students who are unable to get can approach IIT Bhubaneswar for registration, said the statement.

Reviewing the relief measures, the stressed that power and in Puri and Bhubaneswar need to be restored on priority basis and directed the state and Central officials concerned to work in close coordination. He further directed that adequate number of gen-sets and mobile be arranged and provided for the restoration efforts.

The and other senior officers of Odisha participated in the NCMC Meeting through video conference. Senior officers from Ministries of Home Affairs, Power, Telecommunications, Steel, Financial Services, Road and Transport, Health, Higher Education and NDMA also attended the meeting.

