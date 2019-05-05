Cyclone Fani: 29 deaths reported in Odisha so far

The government on Sunday confirmed that 29 deaths have been reported so far after cyclone 'Fani' hit the coastal state on Friday.

said that 21 people have died in Puri while eight deaths were reported from other affected districts.

"We are still collecting information and the actual figure can be confirmed only after all the assessment has been done," he added.

Cyclone 'Fani' has severely devastated Puri and parts of district. While thousands of trees were uprooted and several houses destroyed, the cyclone also damaged the and communication facilities in the affected areas.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who took a review meeting here, said that 70 per cent of water connection in Puri and 40 per cent in Bhubaneswar has already been restored.

The has accelerated massive restoration work across 10,000 villages and 52 urban areas affected by the cyclonic storm.

--IANS

cd/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)