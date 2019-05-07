1,000 Telangana electricity employees sent to Odisha

The on Tuesday sent 1,000 employees of its Electricity Department to Odisha to help in restoration of power supply in cyclone 'Fani' affected areas.

This followed a request by for help as Fani which hit Odisha coast near Puri last Friday uprooted and damaged the supply lines, plunging several villages into darkness.

directed and to provide the required assistance.

According to Chief Minister's Office, the 1,000 employees left for Odisha on Tuesday night.

