'Chacha Cricket' among 5 to get Global Sports Fan Award

Pakistan's 'Chacha Cricket' aka along with Bangladesh's fan 'Tiger' aka Shoyab Ali and Sri Lanka's Gayan Senanayaka are three other global recipients of the first ever Global Fan Awards 2019 at one of a kind award ceremony to be held in on June 14. Two Indian super fans -- Gautam and Sugumar -- will also be receiving the award.

'Chacha Cricket' is the most experienced and oldest fan among the global awardees with five decades of fan stint while Ali has been cheering for for the past nine years. Sri Lanka's Senanayaka started his journey as a fan when he was 17-years-old and first attended in 1996.

With an aim to honour passion of these great fans, the Global Fan Awards has been crafted by Indian Fan, India's sports fan community to acknowledge, honour and award the biggest fans.

Speaking on the occasion, 'Chacha Cricket' said: "After five decades of frenzy madness, I am overwhelmed to get my first global recognition. This is an emotional moment for me and I would like to thank my family and all well wishers who stood by me."

An excited Ali said, "This is a lifetime achievement for me. I am thrilled with this acknowledgement and have no words to express my happiness and accomplishment. This is a breakthrough moment for fans like us who are on a sacrificing spree to thoroughly follow our passion. On receiving the Global Sports Fan Awards, my journey achieves a memorable milestone".

The inaugural edition of the award ceremony will host five greatest fans with two emerging categories in the UK on the sidelines of

