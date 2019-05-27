Hardik selfie-obsessed, Virat always in gym: Rohit Sharma

-
Indian opener Rohit Sharma is expected to play a pivotal role in India's campaign in the World Cup beginning Thursday in England and Wales.
And as the team prepares for the showpiece event, Sharma has revealed some interesting facts about Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He said Pandya is the one, amongst the Indian cricketers, who is most obsessed with selfies and is also the worst dancer.
In a 90-second video posted by the official Twitter handle of International Cricket Council (ICC), the Indian opener was questioned about his teammates, to which he replied quite candidly.
Some of the questions asked about the players were:
Obsessed with selfies: Hardik Pandya
Worst dancer: Hardik Pandya
Asks for a flight upgrade: Everyone
Enjoys romantic comedies: Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Worst roommate: Shikhar Dhawan
Giggles the most: Hardik Pandya
Always in the gym: Virat Kohli
Biggest coffee snob: Rohit Sharma
Grumpiest in the morning: Rohit Sharma
Always on his phone: Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya
Touted as one of the favourites, India faced a crushing six-wicket defeat in their first warm-up game against New Zealand on May 25. The two-time champion will now take on Bangladesh in the second practice match before beginning their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5.
