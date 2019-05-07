'Chardham Yatra' begins in Uttarakhand's Garhwal

Amid chanting of Vedic hymns and other religious rituals, the portals of and temples were thrown open for pilgrims on Tuesday, heralding beginning of the 'Chardham Yatra', the six-month-long to four prominent Hindu shrines in the Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakahand.

Earlier in the morning, palanquins carrying idols of goddesses and reached their respective temples in district on the auspicious occasion of 'Akshay Tritiya' and were installed in the sanctum sanctorum amid hymns by the chief priests.

During the winter, the idol of is kept at and that of in

Military bands played religious tunes while a large number of pilgrims chanted "Har Har Gange" and other religious slogans and some took holy dips in the Bhagirathi and Yamuna rivers.

The portals of two other top Hindu shrines -- Kedarnath and Badrinath -- will be thrown open for pilgrims on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Though there is still heavy snow in the premises, the path leading to the shrine has been cleared, Committee said.

After a large number of huts at Kedarnath, situated at the dizzying heights of 11,755 feet in district, were damaged in heavy snowfall in January-February, the government had taken up the task to clearing the snow which piled up to a height of 15-20 feet and rebuilding the structures.

The government has made arrangement for nearly 3000 pilgrims staying over night at Kedarnath by setting up tents.

While most of the snow has already melted, but there is still 4-5 feet of snow at Kedarnath which the pilgrims can enjoy.

"From our side, all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the to Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines have been completed," said Thapliyal.

However, the road leading to in district is still in bad shape with the repair work on a vital bridge still in progress.

"We are hopeful that all the reconstruction works will be completed by May 7," said. There is no issue pending as far as is concerned, he added.

assured a successful to the four shrines. "Uttarakhand is ready to welcome the pilgrims coming for the Chardham Security and various other amenities for pilgrims will be taken care of," he said.

