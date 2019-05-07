Jailed Reuters journalists walk free

Jailed Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were freed on Tuesday in Myanmar, after a presidential amnesty.
The pair were released along with thousands of other prisoners as part of mass amnesties that take place annually around Myanmar's new year, the BBC reported.
As he left the prison on the outskirts of Yangon, Wa Lone told the BBC that he would never stop being a journalist.
Lone and Soe Oo were convicted of breaking the Official Secrets Act and were sentenced last September to seven years in jail.
The conviction had come after they reported that state security forces executed 10 Muslim Rohingya during a military operation in 2017.
Their imprisonment was widely condemned and called "damaging" to freedom of the press in the country.
