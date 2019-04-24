Charges against CJI: SC asks IB, CBI, Delhi Police to look into evidence given

-
ALSO READ
Hectic parleys among judges over sexual harassment allegations against CJI
CJI-led bench set up to hear sexual harassment allegations against him, order by 2 other judges
Independence of Judiciary under threat: CJI
CJI opens courtrooms, judges' library for common people on Saturdays
SC notice to advocate alleging conspiracy against CJI
-
The Supreme Court on Wednesday called the Directors of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Delhi Police Commissioner to look into the material furnished by lawyer Utsav Bains in support of his allegations in the framing of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi in a false sexual harassment case.
A bench comprising Justice Arun Mishra, Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman and Justice Deepak Gupta will meet all the three officers in their chambers at 12.30 p.m.
Justice Gupta said, "We are not disclosing anything in the affidavit (submitted by lawyer Bains in a sealed cover). Very serious issues have been raised."
The court said that further hearing in the matter will be held at 3 p.m. today.
--IANS
pk/rtp
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU