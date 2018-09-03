Charu replaces Urfi in 'Jiji Maa'

has replaced in the show "Jiji Maa".

In the show, Uttara, essayed by Pallavi Pradhan, will commit suicide after Falguni (Tanvi Dogra) will push her to the edge to accept her crime.

Charu will enter the show as Piyali. She was finalised overnight for the show and she started shooting for the show immediately.

"Everything got confirmed within a blink of an eye. I am playing the role of Piyali, who comes to reveal secrets and shock on the show," Charu said in a statement.

"I am sinking into the character as I didn't get much time to prepare for it. I'm just going with the flow and hope the audience enjoys my entry in the show as Piyali," she added.

