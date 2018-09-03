Have taken quite a bit of references from 'The Zoya Factor' book: Sonam

Sonam K. Ahuja, who is playing the lead role in "The Factor", says she has taken quite a bit of reference from Anuja Chauhan's similarly titled novel for her character in the film.

"I have read the book several times and have taken quite a bit of references for my character in the film," Sonam told IANS on phone from on the sidelines of the third edition of "Word to Screen" Market -- an initiative by MAMI Film Festival with Star -- held last week.

With Sonam as the festival champion of the two-day event, 'Word to Screen' is a platform where the literary world engages directly with the creators of film, TV, and digital content.

The actress, who is currently filming "The Factor" along with Sikandar Kher and Dulquer Salmaan, says Chauhan is a part of film's writing and screenplay too.

"Anuja is a part of the writing and screenplay. She is writing the dialogues and it's all her vision," said the

has always been a vital part of the Indian entertainment Industry, Sonam said.

"I think it has been done for many years. In fact, has a category for adapted films. It should be a category in itself and it should be something that we should be recognizing in more. I think internationally, people buy books before they are published," said the actress, who wants the classic "Rebecca" to be adapted in a film.

"Word to Screen" platform this year had books in English, Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, which were optioned by authors and publishers to directors and production houses.

The MAMI ( Academy of Moving Image) Recommends List has 36 titles -- 25 fiction and 11 non-fiction titles -- and the Publishers list with 174 titles for optioning.

Talking about the initiative, Sonam said: "I have been associated with 'Word to Screen' since its onset. It has been something that I have been very excited to be part of. I feel the stories of books are are amazing and great. Sometimes when a is writing just for a book and not just for a film, it is not corrupt."

