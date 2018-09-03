JUST IN
Argento's episodes pulled out of 'Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown'

IANS  |  Los Angeles 

"Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" episodes featuring actress Asia Argento have been pulled out by CNN following the sexual assault allegations made by musician Jimmy Bennett against the actress.

A source told TMZ that CNN will discontinue the telecast of the travel and food show's past episodes which included Argento, until further notice.

The episodes include one from Season 8 called "Rome", another from Season 10 called "Southern Italy: The Heel of the Boot", and a final one from Season 11 called "Hong Kong".

Argento, who was also accused of settling the accusation with Bennett for a sum of $380,000, got expelled as a judge from the twelfth season of the show "X Factor Italy".--IANS

First Published: Mon, September 03 2018. 13:40 IST

