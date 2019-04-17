Chase away Central forces: Trinamool leader

A of West Bengal's ruling has asked women party workers to "chase away" the forces with brooms if they do excesses, prompting the to approach the

Speaking at a closed-door party meeting in district, (Kar), a in Mamata Banerjee's cabinet, said there was "nothing called justice or injustice" or "democracy" if one was to win a war.

"All of you should keep in mind that in order to win a war, there is nothing called justice or injustice, and there is nothing called democracy. To win a war, use whatever means you can. Everything is justified," said the lawmaker from Cakdah in district.

"I have seen you all getting beaten up by Central forces. if they commit excesses, we will ask our female volunteers and leaders and workers to beat them with broom sticks and force them to retreat," she said.

State BJP vice said the Chief Electoral Officer's office here had sought a report from the district

"Central forces are coming to conduct a peaceful election and the Trinamool leaders are using such words. Leaders like Ratna and others have simply no way out. We had a word with the and they have asked for a report from the DEO," told reporters here.

On Ghosh's remarks, BJP tweeted, "Finally, Mamata didi's trusted accepts that her party believes in the idea of violence and anarchy".

Shah also mentioned that he wants to "remind Mamata Didi that such destruction of democracy won't last long. People of Bengal will vote out TMC. Her time is up".

