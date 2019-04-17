Global IT spending to touch $3.79 tn in 2019: Gartner

Global IT spending is projected to total $3.79 trillion in 2019, an increase of 1.1 per cent from 2018, the latest forecast by Inc. said on Wednesday.

The data centre systems segment will experience the largest decline in 2019 with a decrease of 2.8 per cent primarily due to expected lower average selling prices (ASPs) in the server market driven by adjustments in the pattern of expected component costs.

"Currency headwinds fueled by the strengthening US dollar have caused us to revise our 2019 IT spending forecast down from the previous quarter. Through the remainder of 2019, the US dollar is expected to trend stronger while enduring tremendous volatility due to uncertain economic and political environments and trade wars," John-David Lovelock, at Gartner, said in a statement.

In 2019, the market is forecast to reach $427 billion, up 7.1 per cent from $399 billion in 2018.

The largest Cloud shift has so far occurred in

However, the market research firm expects an increased growth for the in the near-term, particularly in integration platform as a service (iPaaS) and application platform as a service (aPaaS).

"The choices CIOs make about are essential to the success of digital Disruptive emerging technologies, such as (AI), will reshape models as well as the economics of public- and private-sector enterprises. AI is having a major effect on IT spending, although its role is often misunderstood," Lovelock added.

The shift of enterprise IT spending from traditional (noncloud) offerings to new, Cloud-based alternatives is continuing to drive growth in the

--IANS

ksc/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)