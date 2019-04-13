Security beefed up at Bengal CEO office after sit-in

Security was stepped up at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, here on Saturday, a day after (BJP) led a sit-in at his chamber.

An (EC) without referring to the sit-in confirmed the increased security at the main gate of the building. It had been done to "prevent any disruption", Additional said.

A BJP delegation, led by Roy on Friday staged a sit-in inside the chamber against alleged "rigging" of polling in the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat by the ruling They demanded deployment of central forces in all booths for the remaining phases of the polls.

Asked about Dilip Ghosh's flaunting of weapons at celebrations, Basu said, "they have asked for a factual report from the District Electoral Officer".

"Almost all our ancestors had taken up weapons. It has been a tradition. We will carry the tradition. Elections, various governments and the EC will come and go but and Ram will be there forever," Ghosh had said.

On the number of vehicles allowed during election campaigns, the Additional said specific complaint would be dealt with separately, but as per the EC rules there can be ten vehicles in a fleet, and there 100 metre gap between two fleets.

The complaints portal recorded more than 500 complaints during the voting in the first phase.

EC's National Grievance Services (NGS) portal received five complaints in Alipurduar and three complaints in Cooch Behar. All were disposed within the stipulated time, Basu said.

Also, the 'c-Vigil' portal received 25 complaints from Alipurduar and 43 from Cooch Behar constituencies. "There were 565 complaints from Cooch Behar and 66 from Alipurduar constituencies recorded by portal. All of them have been disposed off," he said.

