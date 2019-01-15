Check Point acquires Israel-based ForceNock

Cyber security firm Software on Tuesday announced it has acquired Israel-based for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 2017, ForceNock, developed a and Protection (WAAP) technology that utilises (ML), behavioral and reputation-based security engines.

aims to integrate ForceNock's technology into its "Infinity" total protection architecture, the company said in a statement.

"The growing usage of platforms - Cloud, Network, Mobile, Endpoint and IoT - requires complete, simple to deploy and easy to use security technologies", said Dr Dorit Dor, Vice President, at

"Incorporating ForceNock's technology into our 'Infinity' architecture will enable us to continue to provide the highest level of security for our customers worldwide and strengthens our protection capabilities," Dr Dor added.

currently protects over 100,000 organisations of all sizes.

