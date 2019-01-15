Check Point acquires Israel-based ForceNock

Cyber security firm Check Point Software on Tuesday announced it has acquired Israel-based ForceNock Security Ltd for an undisclosed sum.
Founded in 2017, ForceNock, developed a Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) technology that utilises Machine Learning (ML), behavioral and reputation-based security engines.
Check Point aims to integrate ForceNock's technology into its "Infinity" total protection architecture, the company said in a statement.
"The growing usage of platforms - Cloud, Network, Mobile, Endpoint and IoT - requires complete, simple to deploy and easy to use security technologies", said Dr Dorit Dor, Vice President, Products at Check Point.
"Incorporating ForceNock's technology into our 'Infinity' architecture will enable us to continue to provide the highest level of security for our customers worldwide and strengthens our machine learning protection capabilities," Dr Dor added.
Check Point Software currently protects over 100,000 organisations of all sizes.
