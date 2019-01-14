Upper caste quota comes into force

The on Monday notified the 10 per cent quota amendment in its official gazette, bringing reservation to the economically weak section among upper castes formally in action.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Constitution (One Hundred and Third Amendment) Act, 2019, the hereby appoints the 14th January, 2019 as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force," the government said.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Third Amendment) Act, 2019 was passed by Parliament on the last day of the winter session last week with day-long discussions and voting in both Houses.

The Act amends Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution to provide quota to the general category people with a family income of up to Rs 8 lakh per annum.

has already given his nod to the amendment.

