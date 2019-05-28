Chelsea star David Luiz backs Kohli & Co for World Cup

Star Chelsea defender has revealed that he is backing Team in the upcoming World Cub beginning on Thursday in England and

The former Brazilian captain, in a video posted by UK-based on Twitter, gave a special message for Virat Kohli and the Indian team.

"Hello Virat Kohli. Good luck for bro. God bless you and your team a lot, I'm going to be supporting you. See you soon," Luiz said in the message.

In the past, Kohli has admitted that he was a Chelsea fan. In 2014, he was pictured at the League club's

A few days ago, England had posted a picture with Kohli, who in turn wished him for final between and

will begin their campaign against on June 5.

--IANS

aak/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)