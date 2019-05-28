India can dominate world cricket thanks to bowlers: Lee

knows a thing or two about being part of great lineups. In his illustrious international career, Lee has shared the dressing room with Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne, and then the generation that came after that included a young and fiery and

So when the 42-year-old former pacer says that the current Indian line up can help the team dominate world cricket, it is high praise. " have got a good pace line up," Lee told IANS.

"This is the first time we are seeing some real pace throughout They have a lot of youngsters coming through and obviously there are the likes of (Mohammed) Shami and (Jasprit) Bumrah; the Indian stocks right now are very healthy. So as a foreigner coming to your country it is great to see. There is no reason why can't dominate world because of their bowling," he said.

Lee's own former team Australia, who have had a torrid time in ODI over the past two years, seem to have found form at the right time and he feels they can go "as far as they want" in beginning Thursday in England and

The five-time champions went on a winless run in ODI series between 2016 and 2019, even losing to India in a at home for the first time ever. But they have beaten India and away from home this year and managed to beat tournament favourites England in the first of their two pre- warm-up games.

Australia's batsmen seem to be peaking at the right time with Aaron Finch, and all looking impressive in recent games. Lee is of the opinion that it might just come down to how the defending champions adapt to the English conditions, like any other team in the tournament.

"They (Australia) are a good team. There has been an for one of the fast bowlers -- Jhye Richardson is out of the World Cup, but has been brought in. Look, any side that goes to will be very well prepared. It's all about who adapts well to the English wickets," he said.

India bore the full force of pacer friendly conditions when they took on under the clouds at The Oval in their first warm up game on May 25. tore through the Indian top order, picking the wickets of Rohit Sharma, and before dismissing Kuldeep Yadav at the end of the innings. The latter had put up a 62-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja for the ninth wicket to drag India past the 150-run mark.

But Lee feels such conditions will be few and far between during

"We've got to keep in mind what time the tournament will be played. It is in June and July and the wickets over there aren't really conducive to fast bowling at that time of the year," he said. "So a lot of people think it will be a bowler's wicket, but it's not necessarily the case. I think they will be okay with the brand new ball, but once the shine goes from the ball it's going to be hard work for the fast bowlers."

( can be contacted on rohit.m@ians.in)

--IANS

rkm/aak/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)