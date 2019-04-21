SRH opt to field against KKR in Hyderabad

-
ALSO READ
KKR invites Hyderabad to bat
Toss: KKR opt to field first against Sunrisers
Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata ...
Chennai win toss, opt to bat vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
IPL 2019: Alzarri Jospeh stars as Mumbai Indians defeats Sunrisers Hyderabad
-
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Sunday.
KKR, standing sixth at the points table with eight points from nine games, have made three changes in the line-up. They have brought in Rinku Singh, K.C. Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj in place of Robin Uthappa, Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav.
On the other hand, SRH -- placed just above KKR with eight points from eight games -- have stuck to the same team that played against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Playing XI:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K. Khaleel Ahmed
Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk/c), Piyush Chawla, K.C. Cariappa, Harry Gurney, Yarra Prithviraj
--IANS
aak/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU