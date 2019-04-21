SRH opt to field against KKR in Hyderabad

(SRH) won the toss and elected to bowl in their (IPL) encounter against (KKR) at the here on Sunday.

KKR, standing sixth at the points table with eight points from nine games, have made three changes in the line-up. They have brought in Rinku Singh, K.C. Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj in place of Robin Uthappa, and

On the other hand, SRH -- placed just above KKR with eight points from eight games -- have stuck to the same team that played against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Playing XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wk), (c), Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K. Khaleel Ahmed

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, (wk/c), Piyush Chawla, K.C. Cariappa, Harry Gurney, Yarra Prithviraj

--IANS

