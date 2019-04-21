Cricketers condemn Sri Lanka blasts, send condolences

The Indian cricket fraternity has strongly condemned the serial blasts at multiple locations in on Easter Sunday, which killed 192 people and injured over 470 others.

Virat Kohli, and Suresh Raina, among others, sent their condolences to the victims.

"Shocked to hear the news coming in from My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this tragedy. #PrayForSriLanka," Kohli tweeted.

"Thoughts and prayers with Such a beautiful country," Rohit tweeted.

Raina also condemned the ghastly attacks, saying: "Devastated to hear about the attacks in Sri Lanka. It's a brutal act of inhumanity. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."

Former tweeted: "Deeply saddened by the terrible attacks in #SriLanka .My sincere prayers with the people of Sri Lanka in this very difficult time."

A string of explosions rocked churches and hotels in Colombo and elsewhere during Easter Sunday, causing the worst mayhem in the island nation since the end of the civil war a decade ago.

