Chennai ask KKR to bat first after winning toss

Dhoni asked (KKR) to bat first after winning the toss in their (IPL) clash here on Tuesday.

Both Chennai and KKR named unchanged teams from their last game. While KKR beat Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in their last outing, CSK won against Kings XI Punjab by 22 runs.

Teams:

(Playing XI): Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, (w/k), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Harry Gurney, Prasidh Krishna

(Playing XI): Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Dhoni(w/k), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Scott Kuggeleijn, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

