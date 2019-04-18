Chidambaram votes in Sivaganga

Former Union Minister P. Chidambaram was one of the early voters in Tamil Nadu in the Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency.
After casting his vote, the senior Congress leader told reporters: "It is a good day. I have voted for a change of government at the centre and in Tamil Nadu."
He also requested the people to vote alike.
Chidambaram's son Karti P. Chidambaram is contesting from Sivaganga seat. He is fighting against BJP's National Secretary H. Raja.
