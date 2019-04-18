Polling begins in Karnataka's 14 Lok Sabha seats

Voting began on Thursday in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnatakas central and southern regions amid tight security.

"Voting began at 7 a.m. simultaneously in all the 30,164 booths across 14 parliamentary seats of the state under tight security," a told IANS here.

The constituencies where polling is underway are Udupi-Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga (SC), Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajnagar (SC), Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikkaballapur and Kolar (SC).

Of the 2.67-crore electorate in the first phase, 1.35-crore male and 1.32-crore female voters will decide the fate of 241 candidates, including 15 women and 133 Independents in fray for the 14 seats.

--IANS

fb/pgh/

