Mark Medoff, the playwright who wrote the Award-winning play "Children of a Lesser God", is dead. He was 79.

died on Tuesday in Las Cruces,

His daughter Jessica Bunchman posted the news of his death on Facebook, and the Sun-News attributed the cause to cancer, reports variety.com.

"Children of a Lesser God" starred and in the original 1980 Broadway production, though the play was first staged at State and then in

The pair played a deaf woman and a at a state school for the deaf who try to build a relationship despite difficulties in understanding each other's perspectives.

Medoff, who wrote more than 30 plays, crafted "Children of a Lesser God" after speaking with the deaf Frelich, who explained the lack of substantive roles for deaf actors on stage. She and her husband, Robert Steinberg, advised as he worked on the play.

The play went on to win the for best play in 1980, as well as the best for Frelich and best for her co-star Rubinstein.

"Children of a Lesser God" was also adapted into a film in 1986.

Marlee Matlin, who took on Frelich's role, won an for best female performance for her portrayal. Medoff and Hesper Anderson received nominations for best original screenplay.

Medoff is survived by his wife Stephanie Thorne, whom he married in 1972, two daughters and Debra Medoff Marks and eight grandchildren.

