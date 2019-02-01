China hails progress in US trade talks

China's trade delegation has said it made "important progress" in the latest round of talks with the US and the two sides had "candid, specific and fruitful" discussions.

A statement released by the Chinese delegation here on Thursday at the end of a two-day meeting said pledged to purchase an additional five million tonne of US soy beans, reported.

US touted the promise as evidence that the two sides were making progress.

At a press conference with on Thursday, Trump said he hoped to meet his Chinese counterpart to hash out a final agreement by the March 1 deadline.

He also said he planned to send US officials to for another round of talks. "We have made tremendous progress," he said. "That doesn't mean you're going to have a deal but there's a tremendous relationship and a warm feeling."

