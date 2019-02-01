JUST IN
SpiceJet to launch 8 new domestic flights from March

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Thursday said that it will launch eight new direct flights and frequencies connecting metros and non-metros on domestic routes from March 2019.

According to the airline, the new domestic flights will reinforces its network strength in southern region.

"The new flights will strengthen SpiceJet's network in the Southern region and reiterates its focus on augmenting connectivity between metro and non-metro cities," the company said in a statement.

"Flights on all the routes will be operational daily except Tuesdays. SpiceJet will deploy its Bombardier Q400s on all these routes."

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 00:02 IST

