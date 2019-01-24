China not aware of Xi's reported travel plans to India

on Thursday was non-committal on the news reports about travelling to in the next two months.

"It's quite interesting. I am not aware of that, but and are friendly neighbours and we attach importance to maintaining high-level exchanges," said when asked at the regular briefing about the reports.

"The leaders of the two countries also maintain and exchanges," Hua added.

A Japanese news outlet had reported that might travel to as early as February or after the session in March.

" intends to visit India as early as February in a move seen at countering Washington's increasingly antagonistic trade policy and aggressive Indo-Pacific diplomacy," a report in said.

"Xi hopes to visit ahead of India's due by May. An Indian source said the visit would be in February at the earliest, but a Chinese source said it will be after China's National People's in March," said the report.

Talking to IANS in Beijing, a diplomatic source denied that such meeting would happen before India's Another source pleaded ignorance about the matter.

During the ice-breaking one-on-one summit at in April last year, Modi had proposed to Xi a similar meet in India in 2019. The proposal was accepted by the Chinese side.

In Wuhan, Modi and Xi came to agree on a lot of issues and pledged to keep their disputed border quiet and let not the issues affect other aspects of the bilateral ties.

Since the summit, the ties between India and have been on the upswing with a slew of high-level visits by both sides. In fact, the Chinese last year said that and were in the best phase of their relationship.

( can be contacted at sharmagaurav71@gmail.com)

--IANS

gsh/soni/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)