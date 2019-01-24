India-Bangladesh to finalise new waterway: Tripura CM

Chief Minister Kumar said on Thursday that Indian and officials will finalise various aspects of a proposed waterway between the two countries.

" officials have informed that senior authorities from both the countries, including from the Inland Waterways Authority of (IWAI), will visit on January 28-29. The officials would finalise different issues of the proposed waterway between the two countries involving Tripura," told IANS.

He said that construction works to develop the 35 km waterway between Tripura's and in is slated to begin next month.

"The project works were delayed due to the in Bangladesh," said

"After the development of the new waterway, movement of vessels and cruises would be possible to ferry people and goods. It would promote trade, tourism and people to people contact."

A four-member IWAI team visited Tripura's Sonamura last month to select the site for a terminal building (jetty).

The famous Akhaura canal, built by the erstwhile kings of the princely Tripura, was earlier used to ferry goods to-and-from by boats and small vessels.

"After the partition of India, the through the was stopped," Salil Debbarma, a veteran writer, told IANS.

The in 2016 had ferried diesel and cooking gas to from via Bangladesh.

The of (FCI) had transported 23,000 tonnes of rice in three phases since 2014 from Kolkata to Tripura via Bangladesh using Dhaka's Ashuganj River Port, which is about 50 km from Tripura.

In 2012, Bangladesh had allowed state-owned to ferry heavy machinery, turbines and over-dimensional cargoes through for the 726 MW Palatana Mega Power Project in southern Tripura.

According to the Union Shipping Ministry, out of the 111 National Waterways, 20 are in land-locked northeastern region, mostly in

There are 54 rivers flowing between and Bangladesh.

