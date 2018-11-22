China's central bank suspends operations

of China (PBOC) suspended open market operations on Thursday, citing abundant liquidity in the financial system.

It was the 20th consecutive working day for PBOC to skip open market operations -- a record long time span since early 2016 when the central announced added frequency of open market operations.

No reverse repo will mature on Thursday, reported.

