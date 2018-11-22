JUST IN
Business Standard

China's central bank suspends operations

IANS  |  Beijing 

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) suspended open market operations on Thursday, citing abundant liquidity in the financial system.

It was the 20th consecutive working day for PBOC to skip open market operations -- a record long time span since early 2016 when the central bank announced added frequency of open market operations.

No reverse repo will mature on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

First Published: Thu, November 22 2018. 08:34 IST

